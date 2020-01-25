ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

About ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

