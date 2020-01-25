ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:WMW) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:WMW)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50, approximately 900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.