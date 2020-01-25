Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $0.88

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00010564 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $26,396.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.03170126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00202422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

