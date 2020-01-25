ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENDRA Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

