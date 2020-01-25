Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,424 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.