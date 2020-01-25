Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,638 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.19 and a 12 month high of $151.09.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

