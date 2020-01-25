Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Line by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Line by 2,503.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Line by 76.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,500.00.

LN opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Line Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Line (NYSE:LN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.41 million for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Equities analysts expect that Line Corp will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

