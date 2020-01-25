Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,107 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE:STM opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.