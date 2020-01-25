Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

