Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $103.42 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $106.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4607 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

