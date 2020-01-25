Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3476 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

