Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,060 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $165.30 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.24 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

