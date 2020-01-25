Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,535 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

