Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 502,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,388,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $208.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $179.92 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

