Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.95 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

