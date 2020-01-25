Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.89.

MELI stock opened at $660.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $335.28 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $615.15 and its 200 day moving average is $587.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

