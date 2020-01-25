Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,811,000 after acquiring an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 295,875 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Open Text by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

