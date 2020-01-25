Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 173,583 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,583 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $117.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

