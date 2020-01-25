Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,771,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter.

CSM opened at $78.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.3194 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Large Cap Core Plus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

