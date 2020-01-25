Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 99,774 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,774 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 72.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1565 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.