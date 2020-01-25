Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Equinix by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $591.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $363.90 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.