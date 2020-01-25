Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Smith & Nephew plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.82 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

SNN opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

