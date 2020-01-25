Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Veeva Systems Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $104.68 and a 52-week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $573,745.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,329.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,779 shares of company stock worth $5,467,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.