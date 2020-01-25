ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) Trading 0.3% Higher

ESSA Pharma Inc (CVE:EPI) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.47, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.83.

ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

