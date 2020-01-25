Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $36,750.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The company had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.