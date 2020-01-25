ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OILX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OILX) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02, 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

