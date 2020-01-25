Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 8,400 at Deutsche Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,650 ($100.63) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,430 ($71.43) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,580.12 ($86.56).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 7,050 ($92.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,956.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,422.33.

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

