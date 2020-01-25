Ferris Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,582 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

