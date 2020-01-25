FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading Down 3.4%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, 452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.51.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

FFW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

