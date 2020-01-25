Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 207.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $32,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $17,775,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $147.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

