First American Bank Acquires New Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Boston Partners grew its stake in Total by 842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 37.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Total by 259.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 413,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,475,000 after acquiring an additional 186,569 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 51.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 543,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 184,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $52.26 on Friday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

