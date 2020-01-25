First American Bank Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

