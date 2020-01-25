First American Bank Acquires Shares of 23,783 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First American Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $4,051,414.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $176.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

