First American Bank Buys Shares of 52,947 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.51.

GPN opened at $198.77 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 15.03%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

