First American Bank Invests $12.69 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 0.8% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,741 shares of company stock valued at $40,361,980 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $230.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.