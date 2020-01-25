First American Bank Invests $2.24 Million in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First American Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 249,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.