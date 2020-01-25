First American Bank Invests $2.96 Million in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.13 on Friday. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

