First American Bank Invests $5.61 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE VLO opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

