First American Bank Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,688,000 after acquiring an additional 457,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

