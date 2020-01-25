First American Bank Makes New $440,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

First American Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,601.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

EEFT opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.80 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

