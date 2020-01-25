First American Bank Makes New $634,000 Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

NYSE CB opened at $152.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

