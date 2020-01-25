First American Bank Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $133.76 and a 52 week high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

