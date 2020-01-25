First American Bank Takes $11.59 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.