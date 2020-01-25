First American Bank Takes $2.60 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 53,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 293,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 50,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 43,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 46,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.19 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

