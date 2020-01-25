First American Bank Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.