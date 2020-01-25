First American Bank Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corteva by 19,499.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Corteva by 214.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $9,947,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $604,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last three months.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

