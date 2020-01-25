First American Bank Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,321,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,691,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

