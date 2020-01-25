First American Bank Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after buying an additional 83,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after buying an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.