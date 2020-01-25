First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

