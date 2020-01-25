First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

